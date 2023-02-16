Benson Announces Plan to Ban Guns at Polling Places

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said she is working with state lawmakers to ban firearms at polling places as well as enact a Voting Rights Act for the state.

“The time for only thoughts and prayers is over,” said Benson, noting that many states, including Georgia, already ban firearms in polling places. “The time for taking action to ensure Michiganders are safe – in schools, in grocery stores, in places where we vote and everywhere in between – is now.”

“Our kids deserve to go to school free from fear of gun violence. They deserve to go to church or synagogues or mosques with their families to worship free from fear of gun violence. They deserve to live in a democracy where their voices are heard and where they can cast their ballots free from intimidation or threats of violence. That is the world I am fighting for,” Benson added.

Advertisement

Benson also said the Voting Rights Act will mirror and expand upon existing state constitutional protections that Michigan voters enacted in 2022 to protect and expand the voting rights of citizens throughout the state.











