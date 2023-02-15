Wednesday Morning Updates from Lansing on the MSU Shooting

The cleanup continues on the north end of campus at Michigan State University, not just the crime scenes but also the emotional mess created by the shooting deaths of three students and the five more fighting for their lives at a nearby hospital.

Outside of finding out exactly why police believe the gunman decided to did this, the next big updates will be around those five survivors. Late Tuesday night we are told all five are still alive but remain in critical condition.

We do know the apparent identity of one of the five after a GoFundMe page was created for her.

Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez is a Junior business major at MSU, and according to the GoFundMe page created by her sister she is the daughter of migrant workers from Florida. Her sister says she’s working to achieve the American dream by getting her degree here.

Her family is here in Michigan to be with Lupe, but she is uninsured and has a long recovery ahead. In just 12 hours they have raised over $170,000.

On campus, students have painted the rock, sending a strong messages in reaction to the shooting. The rock has also turned into a memorial, with students placing flowers.

Brian Fraser from Gross Pointe is one of the students who died in the shooting. In a statement, his high school swim team said Brian had an infectious smile and a sense of humor that could light up the pool and bring laughter to the entire team.

Arielle Anderson, also from Gross Pointe, was another victim. Her family said she was known for her compassion and always helping others.

Alexandria Verener from Clawson was also lost in the shooting. In a post on social media, Clawson Public Schools said she was a tremendous student, athlete, leader and exemplified kindness every day of her life.

Students like Bella Gasaway at MSU are grappling with loosing their classmates. She says there needs to be action to stop violent attacks on innocent people.

“It definitely...it’s a wake up call, you know? I mean, everybody has those thoughts in the back of their mind whenever you’re going to school, you know, where’s the nearest exit? Who can I call to make sure that I’m safe? Where can I go to make sure that I’m safe? But to have it happen to you in real time like that, it’s an entirely different situation. That really kind of forces you to think about, how safe am I all the time? And, you know, are there going to be protections in the future to keep you from having to go through this again?” said Gasaway.

Classes are canceled the rest of the week. Starting Wednesday, the FBI will start getting students and faculty their property back that may have been left behind in Berkey Hall and the Union during the shooting. You can contact MSU Police for details on that process.

A vigil will be held at the rock at 6 p.m. Wednesday night for those killed, and the five other victims fighting for their lives in the hospital.

9&10′s Chief Political Reporter Eric Lloyd and Reporter Meredith St. Henry will be live from the MSU campus all Wednesday morning with the latest updates.



