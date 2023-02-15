Turtle Creek Snowmobile Race Cancelled Due to Warm Weather

Unseasonably warm temperatures have led to the cancellation of an all-new snowmobiling event that was planning to come to Traverse City.

The Turtle Creek 250 was first scheduled for January. Then, due to warm weather, it was moved to the end of February. Midwest International Race Association Vice President and Lead Operations Manager Charlie Wiltse says, “It was not an easy decision originally. We had the race scheduled for the end of January. And the way the weather’s been this year just has not been good for building tracks. We just need cold weather.”

sno mo turtle creek 250... (Bill Froehlich)

But race organizers say Mother Nature just isn’t cooperating. “The weather this year has been horrible. So we rescheduled to the end of the month, you know, being optimistic we could make it work,” Wiltse says. “We’ve packed frost in the ground two different times. You got to have the frost to be able to hold the water. And we’ve lost that weather. This week is obviously not good. So we had to really make that tough decision and we were really bummed about it.”

With race teams from around the country already booked into March, they can’t reschedule again. “We do have a little bit of cold weather next week, but it’s definitely not enough time for us. With commitments from other race teams, we have teams from six different states and Canada, and once you get into March, things get really tough. Plus the extended forecast in March, you know, just the weather’s not there.”

The Midwest International Race Association says they’re already planning to try again – and bring back the Turtle Creek 250 in the winter of 2024. “We have to we have to cancel for the entire race season and really hope that we can get something great going for 2024. We’re super excited to be working with Turtle Creek. So (there’s) an absolute great energy up in that area, especially also the Traverse City area, the Mecca of the north. So there’s all these things combining along with MIRA, the fastest growing race snowmobile organization in the whole country. So we’re all going to work really, really hard to make this trip 2024 race something spectacular.”