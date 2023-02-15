‘The Audacity to Love’ at The City Opera House

Good Day Northern Michigan is joined by Crystal Woodward-Turner, the vocals of “The Audacity to Love.”

On #WomenDo Wednesday, she gives us insight to experience the positive and healing energy of soul stirring sounds as we gather together consciously and collectively as a community for “The Audacity to Love” through mindful movement, meditation and musical collaborations with local artists

The auditorium at the City Opera House will be transformed into an open candlelit sacred studio space. The balcony will be for guests who prefer to be seated throughout the experience.

There will be musical selections and a mindful transition into an (optional) ever so gently guided sequence of nurturing restorative movement, concluding with a sacred sound healing meditation cultivating community consciousness through self-acceptance and self-love.

“The Audacity to Love” is presented by Karasi Fitness and Healing Arts. The event will be at 6pm-8pm on Feb. 19.







