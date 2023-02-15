Northern Michigan Musician and MSU Alum reflects on Alma Mater Song

Many friends, fans, and alumni from Michigan State are turning to one another for support. A Michigan State graduate from Northern Michigan, who went on to a professional music career, is finding that emotional connection through music. His recording of the MSU Alma Mater is taking on new meaning and new importance following Monday’s tragic events in East Lansing.

Michigan State’s Alma Mater – the song called ‘MSU Shadows’ – was written in 1949. And in 2015 the university turned to musician and alum Joshua Davis to record his own version of it.

“It’s my alma mater. It’s the place where my wife and I met. So, you know, the MSU community is very near and dear to our hearts,” Davis says.

Davis was not only a student at Michigan State, but later returned as faculty at the Community Music School. He says following Monday’s tragedy, he just watched ‘MSU Shadows’ for the first time since it was released over seven years ago.

“I have really fond memories of Michigan State. Not only being a student there, but also working at the community music school there and teaching and ... they commissioned me to, to kind of rearrange it,” Davis says. “It brought me to tears, you know, And I don’t I don’t have usually a strong emotional reaction to my own music. But just all those scenes... and just thinking about it in this context and the words of that song really kind of take on new meaning.” He adds, “Just cruising all around campus and visiting these places that I had spent so much time in and had this nostalgia tied to. And it just makes me so sad and so angry that, you know, students that are there now are going to have this memory tied to their experience of MSU.”

“It’s a beautifully written song and I think if you look at it in terms of... this tragedy, like I said, it takes on different meanings. Every time I heard a new line, it was like it gave it this, you know, twist in my gut,” Davis says.

“Like any other time this happens, which seems to be very, very often nowadays, there’s a lot of grief, there’s a lot of anger, there’s a lot of why can’t we put this to bed? Why can’t we you know, what can we do here? Why can’t we make this stop? It’s shocking when it’s this close to home, that’s for sure,” he says. “It seems like a more and more common occurrence these days. And it just makes me terribly angry. I don’t know why our legislators can’t do something about it.”

Davis says he hopes the song and the music video bring comfort to some. “That’s what music is all about. It’s about bringing people together. It’s about community, at least I think in its best in its best life. That’s what it’s about. And so I’m grateful that something I made can be a source of comfort for folks.”

But he says it’s not enough. “The thoughts and prayers and alma mater songs and all this stuff really are a nice sentiment, but that’s where they end. So real action needs to be taken.”

You can watch and listen to “MSU Shadows,” arranged by Joshua Davis, by clicking here.