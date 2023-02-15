Attorney General Dana Nessel Reacts to MSU Suspected Shooter Gun Controversy

A lot of focus has gone toward how the suspected MSU shooter got his gun in the first place.

Anthony McRae had a previous gun related charge. But his carrying a concealed weapon felony charge was plead down to a misdemeanor, allowing him to buy a gun legally after his probation period.

Which is what he did.

If the prosecutors had not agreed to the plea deal, the maximum sentence he could have gotten on the felony would be five years and he’d be in prison right now.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says it’s not that simple. McRae had no previous convictions, so he never would have seen a five year sentence.

“The guidelines are very low you don’t have any prior offenses so it’s I don’t wanna say it’s unlikely it’s at this point almost impossible for a person to actually serve time for it, so when I see people saying well, he should’ve done five years for carrying a concealed weapon, first thing that’s such a common offense that we’d have to build new prisons. Secondly, the way the guidelines are squared right now, it’s just impractical and improbable that that would actually occur,” Nessel says.

Nessel says the main challenge is making sure those not allowed to have guns don’t get them.

She says that would take a massive increase in resources.