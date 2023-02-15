Encouraging Safety and Confidence in Our Youth

Catherine Macomber, PhD, LMSW and Marcia Ditmyer, PhD. join us on #WomenDo Wednesday from Saginaw Valley State University to discuss their part in Youth Mental Health First Aid.

Mental Health Part 1

Mental Health First Aid uses role-playing and simulations to demonstrate how to assess a mental health crisis, select interventions and provide initial help, and connects young people to professional, peer, social, and self-help care

Mental Health Part 2

Youth Mental Health First Aid USA is an 8 hour public education program which introduces participants to the unique risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems in adolescents, builds understanding of the importance of early intervention, and teaches individuals how to help an adolescent in crisis or experiencing a mental health challenge.

Dr. Ditmyer is the Dean of the College of Health and Human Services and Dr. Macomber is and Associate Professor of Social Work.