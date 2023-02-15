CMU Students Hold Vigil in Wake of MSU Shooting

Monday’s shooting has sent shockwaves across the state and it’s being felt in Mount Pleasant.

CMU Solidarity Service

Wednesday, Central Michigan University students gathered to mourn and call for a change after a shooting on the campus of Michigan State University Monday that left three dead and five injured. Students gathered at the Finch Field House and at the seal in front Warner Hall for a vigil and solidarity service.

The events were put on by Central Michigan’s Student Government Association and featured speeches from trustees, students and University President Bob Davies. Both President Davies and students showed their support to Michigan State and called for a change to the state’s gun laws.

Advertisement

CMU Solidarity Service

After scheduled speeches were complete students got a chance to speak. Some students spoke of the fear they experienced Monday as their siblings who attend MSU hid until it was safe. One student that spoke grew up with one of the victims and was devastated by the news.

CMU President Bob Davies

Taylor Idema with CMU’s Student Government Association says Monday’s shooting hits close to home for many students. She says she hopes the events helped students heal.

“It is really easy to believe that lie after a tragic event like this that you’re alone and life doesn’t mean anything. Clearly after this event coming together it just shows you’re not alone and there’s a place for you here, and it’s just really important to remember that,” Idema says.



