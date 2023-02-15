Anishinaabe Art Showcased at Artworks Big Rapids

Running until March 3rd visitors to Artworks in Big Rapids can delve into the history and wonder of Anishinaabe art that celebrates their culture. From poetry to weaving to visual arts there are a variety of ways to explore the traditions of the Anishinaabe. There are even specialty practices on display such at Birch Biting where an artist will use birch bark and their teeth to bite images into the bark. There will be a guest lecturer, poet Gordon Henry, presenting on February 17th at noon.

Anishinaabe

For more information visit the Artworks Grand Rapids website.