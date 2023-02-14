Police ID Gunman Who Killed 3 at Michigan State University

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police said Tuesday that the gunman who killed himself hours after fatally shooting three students at Michigan State University was 43-year-old Anthony McRae.

Police also say five people who are in critical condition Tuesday are also students.

The shooting began Monday night at an academic building and later moved to the nearby student union, a popular gathering spot for students to eat or study.

McRae shot himself miles away from campus while being confronted by police.