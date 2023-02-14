MSU Alum in Traverse City Reacts to Shooting

The support for the Michigan State University community is strong in Northern Michigan.

msu

Some have been showing their support through posts on social media, while others in Traverse City have MSU flags outside their homes to show support.

Traverse City is also home to many Michigan State University alumni.

Melissa Smith graduated in 2006 and says it was an enjoyable place to make friends and get an education. She says she can’t imagine anything like this at her alma mater.

She says that as alum, “it’s your job to go out in the world with the other spartan alums and make this world a better place. And Michigan State University is family. If you meet anyone, there’s a reason you say, go green, go white. There’s an undeniable connection.”