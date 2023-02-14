Michigan State University Students React to Monday’s Shooting

Students from Michigan State University are still coming to terms with what happened Monday night as they learn the names of their classmates who were either killed or hurt in Monday night’s shooting.

Many came to pay their respects and lay flowers at what’s known as The Rock on MSU’s campus, trying to make sense of it all.

The Rock is a boulder that’s been here since 1873, and Tuesday it served as an unofficial message board.

Advertisement

The message written on it Tuesday was clear, “How many more?”

“It was pretty scary. We didn’t know what was true, what was not, I was hiding under a bed because I didn’t know. I was listening to the police stream all night,” Alyssa Murphy, a junior at MSU, says. “And you know, there were mentions that they were in Brody, but I didn’t know. I don’t know.”

She’s still emotional talking about it.

“We were just looking at the emails that MSU was sending out about certain instructions, which was nerve racking because it was, you know, run, hide or fight, which was like... how do you prepare for that?” She says.

Advertisement

Murphy sheltered in place until she knew it was safe.

James Epps, a senior, was about a 10 minute walk from the shootings. He and his friend ended up taking matters into their own hands.

“We were doing homework, and we got the alert,” Epps says. “So we decided to kind of barricade in one of the classrooms, get everyone way in a corner.”

Epps says they eventually decided to make a run for it.

Advertisement

“Luckily, we had a car parked really close on campus and we had like a 30 second sprint just to get to the car,” he says. “I’ve never ran for my life before. And I know people near the union had it way worse, but it’s... I don’t know. It’s just unthinkable.”

Sociology senior Noah Petzak from Ludington says things got real when he started hearing incorrect reports at the address he was at off campus.

“Nothing went on. Cop came in, swept and left, but that’s when it got really scary. When it seemed like things were coming to where we were,” he says.

Petzak says he still can’t believe it and it’s going to be hard moving forward. He says he has classes four days a week in Berkey.

Advertisement

A vigil is planned for Wednesday night at The Rock.

It’s the very same spot that a vigil was held a little more than a year ago for the victims of the Oxford shooting.