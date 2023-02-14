How Michigan Universities Are Responding to Michigan State University Shooting

Universities across Michigan are responding in the aftermath of the shooting that occurred at Michigan State University on the evening of Feb. 13.
Central Michigan University
Today, we are united in grief with the @michiganstateu community. Many of us have friends, family and colleagues at MSU, and this news will impact each of us differently. Students, faculty and staff who need support can find resources in my blog: https://t.co/kNonlsTtpK pic.twitter.com/LYNUYkKB54— Dr. Bob Davies (@cmichprez) February 14, 2023
University of Michigan
Our thoughts and condolences to the victims, families, friends, and the @MichiganStateU community.— U-M DPSS (@umichdpss) February 14, 2023
We want to reassure the U-M community their safety remains our top priority. Learn more about what we’re doing and how DPSS prepares for emergencies: https://t.co/k04nTjoEq9
Ferris State University
Eastern Michigan University
EMU Administration: Many among our Eastern community have friends and family at MSU. Our thoughts and concerns are with the first responders and those who may have been affected. As a precaution, EMU Police has increased staffing tonight. More resources: https://t.co/GmNojuurco— Eastern Michigan (@EasternMichU) February 14, 2023
Grand Valley State University
Western Michigan University
(2/3) Though words feel insufficient in the face of the pain, grief and shock the Spartan family is experiencing in the aftermath of these horrific events, we offer condolences and deepest sympathies to those who have lost loved ones or have been affected by this tragedy.— Western Michigan University (@WesternMichU) February 14, 2023