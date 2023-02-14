How Michigan Universities Are Responding to Michigan State University Shooting

Universities across Michigan are responding in the aftermath of the shooting that occurred at Michigan State University on the evening of Feb. 13.

Central Michigan University

Today, we are united in grief with the @michiganstateu community. Many of us have friends, family and colleagues at MSU, and this news will impact each of us differently. Students, faculty and staff who need support can find resources in my blog: https://t.co/kNonlsTtpK pic.twitter.com/LYNUYkKB54 — Dr. Bob Davies (@cmichprez) February 14, 2023

University of Michigan

Our thoughts and condolences to the victims, families, friends, and the @MichiganStateU community.



We want to reassure the U-M community their safety remains our top priority. Learn more about what we’re doing and how DPSS prepares for emergencies: https://t.co/k04nTjoEq9 — U-M DPSS (@umichdpss) February 14, 2023

Ferris State University

The President Bill Pink of Ferris State University sent this email to students late last night.

Eastern Michigan University

EMU Administration: Many among our Eastern community have friends and family at MSU. Our thoughts and concerns are with the first responders and those who may have been affected. As a precaution, EMU Police has increased staffing tonight. More resources: https://t.co/GmNojuurco — Eastern Michigan (@EasternMichU) February 14, 2023

Grand Valley State University

The President of Grand Valley University sent this to students.

Western Michigan University