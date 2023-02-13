Want To Try an Ice Cream Flight? NanBop Has a Sweet Event for You

Have you ever eaten an ice cream flight? How about eating that flight inside of an igloo? And in winter? Well, now you can!

NanBop Farm – which is part of the 910 Media Group and is located on the grounds of the Cadillac headquarters – is hosting Frosty Flights on Monday, Feb. 20.

The family friendly event will have two different seatings, one from 3:45-4:30 p.m. and one from 4:45-5:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy a flight of three different ice creams and check out the NanBop igloos and farm.

Tickets are only $10 each and are limited, so book today! Purchase tickets through MyNorth for the 3:45 seating at https://mynorthtickets.com/events/frosty-flights-2-20-2023 and for the 4:45 seating at https://mynorthtickets.com/events/121074.

NanBop is at 1 Broadcast Way, Cadillac, MI.

For more information, head to the NanBop Facebook page.