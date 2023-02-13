Skip to Main
Michigan

Shots Fired on East Lansing Campus of Michigan State University

9and10news Site Staff
Site Staff
02/13/2023 9:13 PM EST
Shooting Investigation

Shooting Investigation

9:35 p.m.

IM East is being secured according to MSU Police and Public Safety. They say that it looks like there is only one suspect at this time.

9:30 p.m.

Advertisement

MSU Police and Public Safety says that they believe the suspect is on foot and that community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place.

They also say there is another reportered shooting at IM East that police are responding to. There are multiple reported injures.

9:20 p.m.

Michigan State University and Public Safety says that shots have been fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus of Michigan State University.

Advertisement

In their tweet, MSU Police and Public Safety is warning anyone on campus to please secure-in-place immediately and that police are active on the scene.

At this time there has been no official confirmation on how many people have been hurt, or if anyone has been killed.

Please stay with 9&10 news as we bring you updates on this story.

In this article:

Trending