Scams To Be Aware Of This Valentine’ Day

Valentine’s Day is a day where we celebrate love in all of its forms. When you think about Valentine’s Day the images that come to mind are flowers, chocolates, and date night. Even for individuals still searching for the right partner, it has become a day of self-care. But what many are not aware of is that Valentine’s Day is one of the largest Scammer Holidays, a time when scam artists take advantage of unsuspecting people looking for love.

The most common of these scams are either fake websites selling Valentine’s Day goods or fake social media profiles that are utilized to either phish for your personal information or request that you send funds to them. The best ways to protect yourself from these scams are to:

Do your research: Make sure that the website is legitimate by doing a web search. Find reviews, check the main website, and reach out to the company if need be. If no reviews or online presence exists outside of the site, it may be fraudulent. If a profile contacts your on social media and it was just created, has not existed for long, or does not have other social media accounts, this is a red flag that it might be a scammer.

You can also research and report scams to the Better Business Bureau by visiting their website BBB.Org.



