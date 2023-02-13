Officials Set Permanent Lamprey Trap on East Branch Au Gres River

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District and Great Lakes Fishery Commission announced Monday that a project to install a $1.67 million permanent sea lamprey trap on the East Branch Au Gres River in Iosco County has been completed.

Sea lampreys are invasive and kill Great Lakes species like lake trout and Pacific salmon. The USACE said that an individual sea lamprey can kill up to 40 pounds of fish per year. An estimated 4,500 sea lampreys enter Lake Huron from the East Branch Au Gres River each year, they reported, which is why the trap was set up where it was.

“Historically, portable assessment traps were operated in the East Branch Au Gres River, however the capture rate was quite low,” said Steve Check, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District project manager. “The new permanent trap was purposefully constructed to create higher water flows at the entrance to attract sea lampreys, which we expect to result in much higher catch rates.”

The USACE and GLFC said the trap will help protect the $7 billion Great Lakes fishery. Steps already taken have reduced the lamprey population by about 90% since they first arrived in the mid-1900s, the GLFC said.