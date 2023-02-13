Luzerne Man Pulls Gun on Workers Installing Fiber Optic Cable, MSP Say

Michael Clifford Thomas

Michigan State Police said Monday that a homeowner was arrested after pulling a handgun on workers installing a fiber optic cable on his property.

State police said that on Feb. 9 around 10:50 a.m., Alpena Post troopers received a call to a home on Big Creek Road in Big Creek Township for a report of an alleged felonious assault.

Troopers said utility workers were running fiber optic cable across a residential driveway. Prior to them beginning work, they said they attempted to contact the homeowner, but no one answered the door.

As they began working, the homeowner came outside and demanded the workers leave his property. The workers explained why they were there, and the homeowner displayed a .45 caliber Glock handgun and demanded they leave, troopers said.

The utility workers called 911, and it was verified that workers had a permit, and the homeowner, 49-year-old Michael Clifford Thomas, was arrested.

Thomas was arraigned in the 81st District Court in Oscoda County for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.