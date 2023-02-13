Love Your Neighbor Food Drive For Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, the holiday all about showing important people in your life you love them. You can also show your love by helping those in need.
Community Hope is all about businesses, schools, churches, and people coming together to help Missaukee County thrive, and they need your help now more than ever.
Community Hope’s Love Your Neighbor food drive is underway.
“More than 400 families and about 830 pickups each month come to our three pantries in Missaukee County,” said Mekoe Peterson, Administrative Coordinator for Community Hope.
It comes at a time that’s bringing its fair share of challenges when it comes to keeping shelves stocked for those in need.
“We used to get most of our food from the Feeding America distribution center in Cadillac, but they are having a harder time getting food and keeping their pantry stocked, which makes it harder for us to get our stuff,” explained Peterson. “So with that, combined with the rising food costs, it makes it harder for us to purchase food at the grocery stores.”
There are more than 20 locations throughout Missaukee County to drop off your donations, including Ebels General Store.
“It’s so convenient for them just to come in here. They get a list of the items that Community Hope needs or would like to have. Shoppers go around the store, pick those items up, and we have a drop off on the way out the store,” said Dan Clous, Store Manager at Ebels General Store.
The Love Your Neighbor food drive runs through Valentine’s Day.
They’re hoping to collect as many donations as possible.
Love Your Neighbor Food Drive Drop-Off Locations
Churches
Lake City First Presbyterian
Lake City United Methodist Church
Calvary Baptist, Lake City
Lake City Assembly of God, Lake City
Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Lake City
St. John’s Lutheran, Lake City
Lake City Christian Reformed Church
Lucas Christian Reformed Church, McBain
Rehoboth Reformed Church, McBain
Prosper Christian Reformed Church, Falmouth
Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church
Clam Lake Chapel, Falmouth
Schools
Lake City Elementary
McBain Middle School
NMCS
Businesses
Forest Area Federal Credit Union, Lake City
Huntington Bank, Lake City
Horizon Bank, McBain
Wexford Community Credit Union, Lake City & Cadillac
Rogers Grocery Store, Lake City
Ebel’s General Store, Falmouth
Government
Missaukee County Sheriff’s Dept.
Lake City Public Library