Interlochen Center for the Arts President Emeritus Edward J. Downing Passes Away at 87

Interlochen Center for the Arts President Emeritus Edward J. Downing passed away peacefully with family at his side early Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Downing first came to Interlochen the summers of 1974 and 1975, when he served as Director of the University of Michigan All-State Program at Interlochen. He was appointed President of Interlochen Center for the Arts on Oct. 16, 1998.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joyce; daughter Jamie; son David; and seven grandchildren and three great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by his daughter Karen.

“Ed was a fervent champion for music and arts education, and he shaped the course of Interlochen Center for the Arts,” said Trey Devey, President of Interlochen Center for the Arts. “We are deeply saddened by his loss, and send our condolences to Joyce and the Downing family.”

Downing was valedictorian the Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte, Michigan class of 1953. He received a Regents Full Scholarship to the University of Michigan. He earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Michigan School of Music. Later, he was presented the Distinguished Graduate Citation of Merit by the School of Music and the Distinguished Service Citation by the University of Michigan Bands. He participated in ROTC while at University of Michigan and served his country after graduation through an eight-year commitment to the U.S. Army. He retired as Captain, U.S. Field Artillery.

Downing spent his 46-year career in music education teaching in the Flint, Belleville, and Ann Arbor public schools, followed by a tenure at the University of Michigan. He demonstrated musicianship and teaching skills that led him to hold several offices in the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association, including the office of President. His bands performed for state, regional, and national conventions, including the Midwest Clinic. In 1974 he was recognized by his peers as Music Teacher of the Year in the State of Michigan.

He and his wife Joyce moved to Traverse City permanently in 1978 when he became the third Director in the history of the National Music Camp, and additionally became the Conductor of the Interlochen Arts Academy Band. Later, as the Vice President for Education for Interlochen Center for the Arts, Ed was responsible for all educational programming, directed the operations of Camp and Academy, and was at the helm of the Interlochen Arts Festival.

In 1993, Downing introduced “Collage” to Interlochen Camp audiences. This popular concert remains one of Interlochen’s signature summer events. He was named president in 1998.

In 1999, he led Interlochen to complete campus-wide renovations and new construction totaling $16.1 million. Under Downing’s leadership, Interlochen Public Radio launched a second station featuring an all-news format. Also, the Frohlich Piano and Percussion Building and Harvey Theatre were built; and The Writing House—the only building in the United States dedicated to the craft of writing at the pre-college level—was constructed.

At every Camp opening staff meeting, he would say, “If you listen, you can hear ‘em coming. They’re packing their trunks and getting in their cars, and getting on planes. They’re excited, and they’re nervous, and they’re bringing their hopes and dreams. Are you ready?” With Downing at the helm, the thundering response was always “Yes!”

Downing retired in October 2003 as only the sixth president in Interlochen’s then 76-year history. He would not stay retired for long.

In 2007, Downing took over leadership of the Traverse Symphony Orchestra. What was meant to be a three-month interim position lasted five years, as the market crashed almost the day Downing joined the organization. A story in the Traverse City Record-Eagle credited him with keeping the TSO afloat at a time when many orchestras struggled. He was also a Rotarian for over 40 years, serving the Rotary Club of Traverse City as club President and was President of Rotary Charities.

A celebration of life honoring Edward J. Downing is planned for later this summer. In addition, on the occasion of the 30th presentation of Interlochen Arts Camp “Collage,” the remarkable event introduced by Downing, Interlochen will dedicate the 2023 performance in his memory.

Messages of condolences can be sent to Joyceandfamily@interlochen.org. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions can make them at www.interlochen.org/memorial. All memorial contributions received will support the Edward J. and Joyce Downing Scholarship Endowment.