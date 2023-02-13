A Pastor From Africa Is Visiting Michigan To Give Thanks

Pastor Conrad Bitoye and Deb Booher may live on different ends of the world but for the past 15 years the two have worked together to support a variety of projects in the Pastor’s village. Deb and her organization have worked in conjunction with many individuals and businesses in Northern Michigan to build support for these projects and provide the village with the tools that they have needed to better their lives every day.

Conrad

For more information attend the upcoming presentation on February 16th from 1pm until 3:30pm at the Cadillac Public Library. You can also call or email Family Education Unlimited at dbooher12@gmail.com and (231) 912-6226.