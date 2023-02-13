2nd Annual Hockey Weekend Memorializes Player Gone Too Soon

A weekend of hockey in Sault Ste. Marie was all in remembrance of a young woman killed in a tragic car crash.

The second annual Katie Robinson Memorial Showcase was three days of hockey, with the LSSU women’s hockey team facing off against the Minnesota Gophers.

Robinson was killed in July 2021 when she was rear-ended while parked on the side of Ashmun St. in the Soo. She was 20 years old, an avid hockey fan and player, and left a positive impression. Robinson was about to join the Lady Lakers team before she died.

Fifteen youth girl’s hockey teams from across the Great Lakes took part in the showcase.

“She was always a fun and happy person to be around. She loved people. She was so good to everyone she met. She was always welcoming to everyone. I think it’s really awesome and I think she would love it,” said Meghan Gerrie, LSSU women’s hockey captain.

The Lady Lakers put up a good fight against the ranked Gophers but lost 5-3.