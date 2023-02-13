1 Killed, 1 Hurt in Separate Snowmobile Accidents in Luce County

The Luce County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that two snowmobile accidents took place Saturday evening, and that one involved a fatality.

In the first incident, deputies were called at 6:27 p.m. about a crash in Pentland Township.

Deputies said Clayton Thomas Henninger was traveling about 80 mph on his snowmobile when he hit a snowbank and his sled went airborne. Henninger was then ejected from his sled and suffered back and leg injuries.

Henninger was wearing a helmet at the time, and deputies said the helmet saved him from significant head trauma. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

In the second incident, also in Pentland Township, deputies received a call at 8:36 p.m.

They investigated and found that Joseph Campbell was riding home when he lost control of his snowmobile and was ejected, and he landed on his head.

Campbell was wearing a helmet, but it wasn’t clasped, deputies said, and he suffered “significant injuries to his head and face.”

He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Deputies said alcohol is suspected to be a factor, but the investigation is ongoing.