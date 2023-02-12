Skip to Main
Michigan Lawmakers React to Aerial Object Over Lake Huron

9and10news Site Staff
Site Staff
02/12/2023 9:29 PM EST

Michigan lawmakers are reacting to the aerial object that was shot down over Lake Huron Sunday afternoon.

Congressman John Moolenaar made the following statement:

Thank you to the men and women of our military for the work they did to shoot down the airborne object over Lake Huron. This object flew over Michigan and other parts of the country. I hope it will quickly be recovered and identified with more information made available to the public as soon as possible. I will continue to be in contact with officials at the Department of Defense to help ensure Michigan residents are safe.”

—  Congressman John Moolenaar (R-MI 2nd District)

Sen. Gary Peters tweeted his response to the object shot down.

Rep. Jack Bergman also tweeted his reaction to the aerial object.

And Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her reaction on Twitter, too.


