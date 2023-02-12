Michigan Lawmakers React to Aerial Object Over Lake Huron

Michigan lawmakers are reacting to the aerial object that was shot down over Lake Huron Sunday afternoon.

Congressman John Moolenaar made the following statement:

Thank you to the men and women of our military for the work they did to shoot down the airborne object over Lake Huron. This object flew over Michigan and other parts of the country. I hope it will quickly be recovered and identified with more information made available to the public as soon as possible. I will continue to be in contact with officials at the Department of Defense to help ensure Michigan residents are safe.” — Congressman John Moolenaar (R-MI 2nd District)

Sen. Gary Peters tweeted his response to the object shot down.

I've been in touch with the Pentagon, DHS, and FAA regarding the closure of air space over the Great Lakes. I'm glad the object was neutralized over Lake Huron and I'll continue pressing DoD for transparency. — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) February 12, 2023

Rep. Jack Bergman also tweeted his reaction to the aerial object.

I’ve been in contact with DOD regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today.



The US military has decommissioned another “object” over Lake Huron.



I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots.



The American people deserve far more answers than we have. — Rep. Jack Bergman (@RepJackBergman) February 12, 2023

And Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her reaction on Twitter, too.

Our national security and safety is always a top priority. I’ve been in contact with the federal government and our partners who were tracking an object near our airspace. I’m glad to report it has been swiftly, safely, and securely taken down. The @MINationalGuard stands ready. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) February 12, 2023



