Local Restaurants are Busy this Super Bowl Sunday

The Detroit Wing Company in Traverse City says they’re “looking forward to all the customers and we’re ready to serve everyone” on Super Bowl Sunday.

Firefly, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Thirsty Fish along with other restaurants in the area were busy Sunday for the big game. Detroit Wing Company is one of many restaurants in Traverse City that is busy serving up fan favorite foods for this year’s super bowl.

Ben Barett, DWC’s operating partner, says their “menu favorites right now, our buffalo dip is a big one and then our buffalo sauce and honey barbeque.” And to ensure they could fulfill all orders, they cut down their menu just for super bowl day. He says “with it being such a big day for us we broke down our menu a little bit. We’re selling 12 wings, 24, 48. And then we’re selling our mac and cheese buffalo dip, carrot and celery dip and of course all our ranch and blue cheese.”

They estimate they’ll see around 250 customers. Barett states that so far they have had “about 15 pre orders that we took throughout the week and then we just had a couple walk ins right now, but we’re prepared. Its only about a 45 minute wait today so we’re ready for it.”

Throughout the day more and more people were stopping in to pick up their wings for their super bowl watch parties. One customer is so excited to bring wings from DWC to the watch party this year for a second year in a row, “we did it last year and it was really good.” He says he wishes the lions were playing but will be just fine enjoying his wings.