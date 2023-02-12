2nd Annual Katie Robinson Memorial Showcase Honors Love of Hockey

A weekend of hockey in Sault Ste. Marie in remembrance of a young woman who was killed in a tragic car crash.

The 2nd annual Katie Robinson Memorial Showcase is taking place Feb. 10-12, with the LSSU women’s hockey team facing off against the Minnesota Gophers Saturday night.

Robinson was killed in July of 2021 when she was rear-ended while parked on the side of Ashmun Street in the soo. She was 20 years old.

She was an avid hockey fan, and player, and left a positive impression.

Robinson was about to join the Lady Lakers team before she died.

Fifteen youth girl’s hockey teams from across the Great Lakes are taking part in the showcase that wraps up tomorrow.

“She was always a fun and happy person to be around. She loved people,” said LSSU women’s hockey captain Meghan Gerrie. “She was so good to everyone she met. She was always welcoming to everyone. I think it’s really awesome and I think she would love it and she’s probably looking down that all these girls get this experience.”

In case you are wondering, the Lady Lakers put up a good fight against the ranked Gophers, but lost 5-3.







