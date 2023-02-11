McLaren Central Michigan Nurses Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

McLaren Central Michigan announced Friday they reached a tentative contract agreement with the Michigan Nurses Association.

This agreement avoids a potential strike.

Nurses had been working without a contract since November of last year.

“The bargaining committees have worked hard for more than six months to reach an agreement that provides our nurses with market-competitive wages and benefits that address nurses’ concerns,” said McLaren Central Michigan President and CEO Robert David. “We believe the new agreement also allows us to continue delivering the high-quality care our community expects from their community hospital.”

The agreement comes a day after MyMichigan Alma nurses reached a tentative agreement with their hospital.