Fundraiser in Grayling to Benefit Weaver Family

A car crash earlier this year took the lives of Gearld and Tara Weaver, leaving behind their 3 children. Their community is coming together to show support for this family.

grayling

“We had a real community effort and so many people wanted to help” says event organizer, Ashley Schreiner.

Many across Northern Michigan gathered in Grayling for a fundraiser helping the Weaver family after the accident. Schreiner says “its just going to be a wonderful day.” The community organized a silent auction and benefit dinner to help raise funds for the family. “All of the silent auction and raffle ticket items came from all of the businesses here in town and Gaylord and some other places that are farther away.”

The Weaver family has given so much to their community so their community was more than happy to give back to them. “Their family has been one to if anybody needs anything, if they know you or not, they stop and drop everything, and they’ll help you.”

Gearld’s brother says that even on the day of the crash, his brother was helping people out. “Just the day of the accident, he had him and his son had stopped and dug someone that had slid off the road.”