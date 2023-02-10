Woman Who Admitted Killing Boyfriend Gets 5-15 Years in Prison

Update Feb. 10, 2023

Heather Mogg of Emmet County was sentenced to prison in the shooting death of her boyfriend, officials said Friday.

Mogg pleaded guilty to shooting and killing her boyfriend and received 5-15 years in prison. As part of a plea deal, Mogg pleaded guilty to manslaughter with intent but without malice.

Aug. 22, 2022

A 48-year-old Harbor Springs woman was charged with homicide Friday for allegedly killing her boyfriend, according to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office.

At 8:58 p.m. Wednesday, CCE Central Dispatch got a call from a woman who said she shot her boyfriend at a home on State Road near Middle Village Road in Friendship Township.

When deputies arrived, they confronted the alleged caller, who was still holding the gun, and found her boyfriend, Jonathon Tippett, 50, of Harbor Springs, dead inside the home.

A three-count felony warrant for Heather Mogg, 48, of Harbor Springs was issued Friday.

She was charged with one count of homicide – second degree murder, one count of weapons – felony firearm and one count of possessing a firearm under the influence, which is a misdemeanor.