Wellness for the Family: Healthy Super Bowl Snacks

It’s the Super Bowl weekend, which means it’s time to start thinking about snacks.

According to the National Chicken Council, about 1.42 billion chicken wings are consumed during gameday.

And while chicken wings might be your favorite game day snack, it’s also a good idea to have some healthier options available.

Which is why we brought our friend from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Shanthi Appelo, to tell us about two vegetable-forward appetizers to serve.

These include whipped goat cheese-stuffed mini peppers and vibrant beet hummus.