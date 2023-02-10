This Week in Crime: 1 Arrested in Bizarre Cabin Theft Case

Every week here on 9and10news.com, we’re highlighting the best good news of the week and also highlight the opposite: crime. The people featured in these crime stories below have been arrested or charged, but they are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Troopers Arrest Man for Stealing an Entire Cabin

Michigan State Police on Tuesday announced an arrest in a bizarre theft case from 2021. Houghton Lake Post troopers said that in late fall 2021, a 12x28 cabin located on County Road 571 in Cold Springs Township was stolen. On Feb. 16, 2022, troopers asked the public for help in the case. Multiple tips came in, and state police said they were able to track the missing cabin to the property of Jeremy James Knoll, 43, of Kalkaska.

Frederic Woman Arrested for Stealing Money from Family Member, Sending it to Online ‘Boyfriend’

Michigan State Police said Wednesday that a 67-year-old Frederic woman was arrested for stealing money from a vulnerable family member. Houghton Lake Post troopers said they were contacted in October by Adult Protective Services to investigate Elaine Frances Baldwin for embezzling money from a relative. They charge that Baldwin used the stolen money to send to an alleged boyfriend she met online. The online boyfriend asked Baldwin to send him money in the form of gift cards and cash to an address in California.

Onaway Man Already in Jail Arrested Again for Criminal Sexual Conduct Against Children

Michigan State Police said Tuesday that an Onaway man currently incarcerated has been arraigned after a new arrest warrant was served to him. Cody Lee Hoffmeyer, 32, is serving time at the Carson City Correctional Facility for criminal sexual conduct third degree and accosting children for immoral purposes. The new charges are for an alleged sexual assault of a child in 2017, troopers from the Gaylord Post said.

Alpena Man Arrested for Stealing Bottle Returns from Dollar General

Michigan State Police said Thursday that an Alpena man was arrested for going to the back of a Dollar General and stealing four big plastic bags of bottle returns. Alpena Post troopers were called to the Dollar General on US-23 on Feb. 3. A trooper who was shown video footage of the man recognized him as Dustin David Gougeon, 30, of Alpena.

Michigan Woman Accused of Fatal Hit-and-Run Fled to Thailand, FBI Says

Authorities believe a Michigan woman fled to Thailand to avoid the consequences of a hit-and-run crash that killed a suburban Detroit college student on New Year’s Day. Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57, was charged Monday with a federal crime related to her sudden one-way flight to Thailand on Jan. 3. Benjamin Kable, 22, was struck while walking before dawn on an Oakland County road on Jan. 1. The Michigan State University student, who was home for the holidays, died at the scene.

Benzonia Man Found Guilty of Threatening Judge’s Life

A Benzonia man has been found guilty of sending threats to a judge through email. Ryan King, 43, was arrested after sending several threatening emails to the 19th Circuit Court Administrator, including at least one veiled death threat. King was found guilty on Tuesday of Malicious Use of Telecommunications Service and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime. He’s sentenced to two years probation and one year of jail, suspended.

One Man Injured in Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Officer Involved Shooting

The Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department says that a man is out of the hospital and facing multiple federal charges after being shot by the tribal police. It happened on Saturday evening after the police officers went to an alleged home invasion on the exterior boundaries of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Reservation. Isabella County Dispatch says that they got a call about a male suspect trying to force his way into a house after trespassing earlier in the day.