Super Bowl Themed Cookies, Cupcakes and Pudding Shots

These four treats are perfect to take to a Super Bowl party or enjoy at home.

Super Bowl Pudding Cookies

Ingredients

¾ cup unsalted butter at room temperature

¼ cup shortening

1 ½ cups granulated sugar

2 eggs at room temperature

1 ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 3.4 ounce box instant vanilla pudding

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup sprinkles

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and set them aside. Using a stand mixer or hand mixer and large bowl, cream together butter, shortening, and sugar until light and fluffy (4-5 minutes). Beat in eggs, vanilla, and instant pudding mix. In another bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. Gradually add to the butter mixture, mixing between additions a little at a time. Place sprinkles in a small, shallow bowl. Using a cookie scoop or a heaping Tablespoon, scoop cookie dough out and roll in your hands to form a ball. Place the dough ball in the bowl of sprinkles and roll to coat in sprinkles. Place onto prepared cookie sheets, about 2 inches apart. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until set and lightly golden brown around the edges. Allow the cookies to cool on the cookie sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack to cool fully.

Meredith’s Homemade Buttercream Frosting

Ingredients

1 egg white

1 cup white sugar

½ cup butter - softened

½ cup shortening

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup lukewarm half and half

Instructions

Using a stand mixer beat egg white until it peaks Gradually add in white sugar Mix in butter, shortening and vanilla slowly add in lukewarm half and half Mix on high until it’s not gritty

Ultimate Chocolate Super Bowl Cookies

Ingredients

¾ cup butter - softened

¾ cup brown sugar

¼ cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 egg

2 cups flour

1 small box instant vanilla pudding mix

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup semi sweet chocolate chips

1 cup white chocolate chips

1 cup M&M candies

Instructions

In a large bowl, cream the butter, brown sugar, and sugar for 1-2 minutes until fluffy. Add vanilla and egg and mix well. In another bowl, whisk together flour, vanilla pudding mix, baking soda, and salt. Gradually mix dry ingredients into wet ingredients until incorporated. Stir in most of the chocolate chips. (Reserve a few chocolate chips and the M&Ms for later) Cover and chill for at least one hour. Preheat oven to 350. Very lightly grease a baking sheet. (I lightly mist it with cooking spray, then wipe it off with a paper towel) Roll about 3 tablespoons of cookie dough into a ball (Should be about the size of a golf ball) and place on the prepared baking sheet. Gently press the remaining chocolate chips and the M&Ms into the cookie dough balls (this makes sure you can see the chips and the M&Ms after they bake!). Bake for 9-12 minutes until cookies are set but still slightly underdone. Allow to cool for at least 10 minutes on the baking sheet. Transfer to a cooling rack to finish cooling completely.

Super Bowl Pudding Shots

Ingredients

3/4 whole milk

3/4 Rumchata

One small box of instant pudding

8 oz carton of cool whip

Directions

Whisk whole milk, RumChata and instant pudding until thick Let it sit for a few minutes Whisk in Cool Whip Pour into cups freeze for a few hours

