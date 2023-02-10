Super Bowl Themed Cookies, Cupcakes and Pudding Shots

These four treats are perfect to take to a Super Bowl party or enjoy at home.
Super Bowl Pudding Cookies
Ingredients
Advertisement
- ¾ cup unsalted butter at room temperature
- ¼ cup shortening
- 1 ½ cups granulated sugar
- 2 eggs at room temperature
- 1 ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 3.4 ounce box instant vanilla pudding
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup sprinkles
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and set them aside.
- Using a stand mixer or hand mixer and large bowl, cream together butter, shortening, and sugar until light and fluffy (4-5 minutes).
- Beat in eggs, vanilla, and instant pudding mix.
- In another bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. Gradually add to the butter mixture, mixing between additions a little at a time.
- Place sprinkles in a small, shallow bowl. Using a cookie scoop or a heaping Tablespoon, scoop cookie dough out and roll in your hands to form a ball. Place the dough ball in the bowl of sprinkles and roll to coat in sprinkles. Place onto prepared cookie sheets, about 2 inches apart.
- Bake for 12-15 minutes or until set and lightly golden brown around the edges. Allow the cookies to cool on the cookie sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack to cool fully.
Meredith’s Homemade Buttercream Frosting
Ingredients
- 1 egg white
- 1 cup white sugar
- ½ cup butter - softened
- ½ cup shortening
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ cup lukewarm half and half
Instructions
Advertisement
- Using a stand mixer beat egg white until it peaks
- Gradually add in white sugar
- Mix in butter, shortening and vanilla
- slowly add in lukewarm half and half
- Mix on high until it’s not gritty
Ultimate Chocolate Super Bowl Cookies
Ingredients
- ¾ cup butter - softened
- ¾ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 egg
- 2 cups flour
- 1 small box instant vanilla pudding mix
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup semi sweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup white chocolate chips
- 1 cup M&M candies
Instructions
- In a large bowl, cream the butter, brown sugar, and sugar for 1-2 minutes until fluffy. Add vanilla and egg and mix well.
- In another bowl, whisk together flour, vanilla pudding mix, baking soda, and salt.
- Gradually mix dry ingredients into wet ingredients until incorporated. Stir in most of the chocolate chips. (Reserve a few chocolate chips and the M&Ms for later) Cover and chill for at least one hour.
- Preheat oven to 350. Very lightly grease a baking sheet. (I lightly mist it with cooking spray, then wipe it off with a paper towel) Roll about 3 tablespoons of cookie dough into a ball (Should be about the size of a golf ball) and place on the prepared baking sheet. Gently press the remaining chocolate chips and the M&Ms into the cookie dough balls (this makes sure you can see the chips and the M&Ms after they bake!).
- Bake for 9-12 minutes until cookies are set but still slightly underdone. Allow to cool for at least 10 minutes on the baking sheet. Transfer to a cooling rack to finish cooling completely.
Super Bowl Pudding Shots
Advertisement
Ingredients
- 3/4 whole milk
- 3/4 Rumchata
- One small box of instant pudding
- 8 oz carton of cool whip
Directions
- Whisk whole milk, RumChata and instant pudding until thick
- Let it sit for a few minutes
- Whisk in Cool Whip
- Pour into cups
- freeze for a few hours