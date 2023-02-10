School Bus Driver’s Quick Thinking Saved the Day, Sheriff’s Office Says

The Alpena County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that an Alpena Public Schools bus was involved in an accident during the morning commute, and that the bus driver’s quick reaction prevented serious injuries.

Around 6 a.m., deputies and Michigan State Police responded to a report of a crash on M65 N near Leer Road.

Deputies said a pickup truck driving south in the northbound lanes hit the northbound school bus in the side. The driver of the bus reacted quickly when they saw the pickup, and swerved to avoid a serious accident.

Road conditions were poor at the time of the accident, deputies said, which contributed to the crash.

The driver of the pickup was cited for crossing the center line.