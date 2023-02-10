Lake County Sheriff’s Department Gets Body Cams

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is getting some highly anticipated technology to help them protect officers and citizens alike. The department is hooking up their new body cameras with a launch date set for next week.

“All of our officers want this. They are actually excited to have these launched out on the road and they’re excited to wear them,” said Chief Deputy Chad Hurrle.

Hurrle said they have 10 body cams hooked up and ready to go. That’s enough body cams for everyone out on patrol.

“This is fantastic news for the sheriff’s department. With body cams, we can get video and audio of anything that occurs with contact with that officer no matter where they’re at,” said Hurrle.

Hurrle says body cams will only add to the tools they already have, like dash cams.

“We’ll have footage of the officers when they’re inside of the residence or inside of a building. Right now, we have in-car cameras, but that in-car camera only gets footage of what’s out in front of the car or what’s in the backseat of the car,” said Hurrle.

Hurrle said it’s not only a great evidence gathering tool, It also protects police and citizens during interactions, making situations more clear.

“They’ve said our officers have done something. And we went back and looked at the footage from our in-car cameras. And our officers never said or did what the person that came in and said they did,” said Hurrle.

Michigan State Police have had body cams for a while. They had them installed over a year ago.

Spl/Lt. Derrick Carroll, public information officer for the 7th District/Michigan State, said utilizing the technology has been great except when it fails.

“There’s automatic speculation of a cover up or this is going on where sometimes technology just doesn’t work, as everybody knows who’s got any kind of device at home. They don’t always work properly,” said Carroll.

Bad lighting and bad angles can also hamper their usefulness but state police say it’s better than just relying on witness testimony alone.

The body cams were funded in part by a grant with the sheriff’s department, picking up the rest of the tab.

The Lake County Sheriff Department said they hope to expand the body cams to the jail in the near future