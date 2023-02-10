Jet’s Pizza Puts The Super In Super Bowl

If you are getting ready for the Big Game this weekend but do not have the time to fill the party table, do not fret, Jet’s Pizza is here to help save your Super Bowl. With specials running to feed any number of partygoers, Jet’s Pizza is getting your ready for gameday.

Use the Promo Code - SUPERBOWL for a special deal only available on Super Bowl day, a large 1-topping pizza for $10.99. No matter if the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles take home the title, you are your crew will have a great time. For more information visit the Jet’s Pizza website.