Good News of the Week: Police Dog Retires, Plans to Play With His Orange Ball

We understand - sometimes the news can feel like it’s just bad news. But there are a lot of good news stories out there, too! In an effort to shine a light on them, each week on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at the best good news stories of the week. Enjoy!

Drago the Dog Retires from Traverse City Police Department

The Traverse City Police Department just retired one of their police dogs, Drago. He started serving the Traverse City community in 2017. He is loved by the community and got to visit many students at local schools. Due to health issues, Drago’s handler decided it was time for him to retire and play with his favorite toy, an orange ball.

Dolly Parton Donates Shoes to East Jordan Shoe Club

The East Jordan Shoe Club got a special delivery from iconic American songwriter and county legend Dolly Parton. They received a pair of her shoes that she wore when she recorded her latest album, which is set to come out this year.

Blind East Jordan Man Creates Beautiful Pieces of Art

An East Jordan man who is blind isn’t letting that stop him from doing what he loves. When George Johnson was getting drafted to serve in Vietnam, he found out he had a genetic eye disease Retinitis Pigmentosa making him ineligible. Around the same time, he was also introduced to woodworking.

New Bike Shop Coming to Downtown Cadillac

The announcement of McLain’s closure just over two weeks ago was a surprise to Cadillac’s cycling community, but now Einstein Cycles from Traverse City is stepping up to fill the void, much to the delight of biking enthusiasts in the Cadillac area.

Leelanau Nonprofit Benefits from Cash In on Kindness

Another Northern Michigan nonprofit is benefitting from the generosity of visitors to two local casinos. Leelanau Sands and Turtle Creek Casinos launched the “Cash In on Kindness” program two and a half years ago, when the nation was facing a coin shortage. The idea was for players to donate their spare change to a local nonprofit, instead of cashing out an uneven dollar amount.

Students Cheer up the Community with ‘Duck Hunt to Happiness’

A group of middle and high school students are brightening people up with a project to help United Way. Nearly two dozen students at Malcolm High School and Sault Area Middle School are teaming up with United Way of the Eastern U.P. with “Duck Hunt to Happiness.” It’s a community service project for students to create ways to cheer people up.

Former Police Officer Begins Jiu Jitsu Club for Wolverine Community Schools

At Wolverine Community Schools, retired police officer turned substitute teacher, Bill Priest, noticed a lack of resources when it came to extracurriculars. Priest saw an opportunity to turn his passion for Jiu Jitsu into an act of service for his students. Priest has been training in jiu jitsu for the past three years. He quickly realized he could train his students with minimal resources as an after-school activity.

Cadillac Area YMCA Receives $738,000 Donation

A founding board member of the Cadillac YMCA made a huge donation, ensuring that his legacy will live on. Dr. Don Lakin passed away a year ago. Lakin was heavily involved in the YMCA in Cadillac and was instrumental in getting the Dillon Community Center built. The executive director and CEO of the Cadillac YMCA, Mike Kelso, said Lakin, who was a founding member, left a substantial amount of his estate to the YMCA. To the tune of $738,000.