Alpena Woman Arraigned for Animal Cruelty Felony

A 29-year-old Alpena woman, Stingray Thompson, was arraigned today in the 88th District Court on a felony charge of Animal Cruelty.

The charge stems from an incident on March 2, 2022. Alpena County Sheriff’s Office Deputy responded to a complaint of abandoned animals inside a trailer on Bare Point Rd. The Deputy found several dogs and a bearded dragon in deplorable living conditions and in very poor health.

Working together with the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Officer, all the animals were removed and placed into Animal Control’s protective care and custody. All animals were found to be in emaciated condition, one dog requiring hospitalization in intensive care.

If found guilty, Thompson faces up to two years of incarceration, fines, and community service. Thompson remains lodged at the Alpena County Jail.