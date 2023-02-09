Wellness for the Family: Making a Healthy Valentine’s Day Meal

Love languages are something you might be thinking about with Valentine’s Day coming soon. And all love languages are is how you express and receive love.

According to YouGovAmerican, quality time is the love language preferred by most people, and cooking together is a great way to spend quality time with each other.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more couples are ditching romantic dinners at restaurants and cooking more at home for Valentine’s Day.

So we brought out friend from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Shanthi Appelo, to show us how to make a healthy plant-forward meal.

The main part of the meal includes cauliflower “steak” with a red pepper sauce. And for dessert we have brown sugar-baked pears over cardamom yogurt.