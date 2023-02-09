Trevor Tkach Re-elected as the President of MACVB

Trevor Tkach was re-elected as the president of the Michigan Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus.

Tkach is also the CEO of Traverse City Tourism.

The MACVB has 50 members across the state, each helping their community and encouraging travel to keep their area’s economy strong.

”We’ve got more than 50 new legislators down in Lansing who need to be educated on the importance of travel and tourism and how those dollars coming into our state are very important to our economy,” says Tkach. “So we’ve been spending a lot of time advocating for policy and investment in the travel economy.”

Their plan for the year is to engage their new plan as the MACVB is committed to helping small businesses and helping people stay employed in their towns.



