Primo’s BBQ In Cadillac Opens Wine Room

Now open in Cadillac at community staple Primo’s BBQ, visitors can still get delicious BBQ and a variety of beers on tap but now wine-lovers have a place to call their own. Visit Primo’s at Willow Market to experience their latest addition, a beautiful and well stoked wine tasting room. Bring your friends and family to this great sit down area, pour yourself a glass of wine, and enjoy a wonderful atmosphere with good people.

For more information or to see what is available visit the Willow Market website.