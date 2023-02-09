Northern EMS Authority Hosts Meeting to Answer Questions, Comments About Improving Services

The nation faces a shortage of EMS workers, especially in rural areas, and Chippewa County in the eastern U.P. is not exempt from that shortage.

Nearly 60 people from various departments and townships attended a meeting in Kinross Township Thursday afternoon to come up with a plan to bring better and more efficient coverage to the large county.

The Northern EMS Authority, hosted by EMS Director Renee Gray, welcomed questions and comments about improving services in each township.

EMS is not considered an essential service, unlike fire and police, which limits funding.

“We are not federally mandated like fire and police are. In order for us to be open for grant opportunities and that type of things, we would like to be recognize as an essential service too, part of the public safety entities,” Gray says.

There will be another meeting March 9 to further discuss concerns and solutions.