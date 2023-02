Saturday February 11th rom 10am until 2pm at the Northwest Education Services Career Tech Center the NMCAA celebrates the 20th year of Super Saturday, a free event that offers a wide array of services to the community. With free tax filing, free lunch, workshops, and giveaways there is something for everyone at Super Saturday. Check-In for this event begins at 9am.

super sat

For more information visit the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s website.