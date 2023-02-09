MyMichigan Nurses Reach Tentative Agreement With Hospital

MyMichigan Alma nurses have reached a tentative agreement with the hospital, avoiding a possible strike. The nurses’ union had voted to authorize a strike on Jan. 26. And negotiations have continued since then.

Nurses had been working without a contract since November of last year. The new tentative agreement includes competitive wages and limits to mandatory overtime. The new three-year contract will be finalized after nurses get a chance to vote on it on Feb. 16.

The President of the local Michigan Nurses Association union, Shenan Shinabarger, said she’s pleased with the outcome.

“We fought. You know, fought for this contract. We wanted to be able to ensure we had a contract that kept our patients first. And, you know, we’re very proud of what we were able to achieve,” said Shinabarger.

MyMichigan Health says they are pleased with the agreement. Their statement goes as follows:

“We are so pleased we came to an agreement that meets the needs of our nurses and health system and in turn positively impacts our patients and community. We look forward to hearing the results of the vote next week,” said Marita Hattem-Schiffman, FACHE, CPMSM, RYT, central region president, MyMichigan Medical Centers in Alma, Clare and Mt. Pleasant. “We are grateful to the members of both of the bargaining teams for continuing to work collaboratively and tirelessly to reach an agreement that continues our partnership with our exceptional team of nurses.”

“Rural hospitals like ours continue to face significant financial headwinds as we work to recover from the economic effects of the pandemic while doing the best we can for all employees. We deeply appreciate our nurses taking those realities into account in this negotiation process,” continued Hattem-Schiffman. “MyMichigan Health nurses are excellent, and we want all nurses to know that they will be valued and supported if they come to work here. And, as always, we want to remind our MyMichigan Health nurses they are valued, respected and can count on us each and every day.”

Meanwhile, McLaren Central nurses in Mount Pleasant went back to the negotiating table Thursday. They’ve also been working without a contract.