Michele’s Dog Training & Classic K9 Show Is Furry Fun

Michele Henderson is no stranger to the world of performing and when she was offered the opportunity to take over for her mentor as the head of the Classic K9 Show, she leapt at the chance. Now with a full team of talented canine performers Michele travels the country showing the skills that Michigan has to offer.

Michele and her team of performers are available for events and school visits but that is not all Michele offers to our community. Using her years of experience training dogs, she also offers affordable training course where she can help your furry friend of family member reach their full potential.

For more information or to book Michele for an event or a training session visit the Dog Training Michigan Facebook page or email Michele at TrainingM@Yahoo.com or feel free to call (248) 328-6036.