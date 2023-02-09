Cheboygan Mayor Les Tebo Dies at Age 68

Mayor Tebo www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com/obituary/Les-Tebo

Cheboygan Mayor Leslie “Les” Allen Tebo died Feb. 3, his family said.

Tebo spent his life in public service, including stints as mayor, with the sheriff’s department, as a firefighter and council member, and more. He also helped with the Sobriety and Drug Court.

According to his obituary, Tebo was born Sept. 14, 1954, and spent his entire life in Cheboygan. He attended Alpena Community College and Saginaw Valley State University and graduated with a degree in criminal justice. He then was hired at the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department and began his career in public service.

Tebo’s lifelong commitment to Cheboygan came out of a “desire ... to make an impact on his community and help lead in a positive way,” his family said.

The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to Cheboygan County Deputy Association Coats for Kids or the Cheboygan Hockey Association.