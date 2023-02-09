Alpena Man Arrested for Stealing Bottle Returns from Dollar General

Michigan State Police said Thursday that an Alpena man was arrested for going to the back of a Dollar General and stealing four big plastic bags of bottle returns.

Alpena Post troopers were called to the Dollar General on US-23 on Feb. 3.

A trooper who was shown video footage of the man recognized him as Dustin David Gougeon, 30, of Alpena.

Advertisement

Troopers said they found Gougeon walking in the area, but without the stolen bottles. He was placed under arrest and sent to the Alpena County Jail. He is charged with one count of larceny from a building.

His next scheduled court appearance is Feb. 22.