Woman Dies After Pickup Smashes Into Her SUV, Rogers City Police Say

The Rogers City Police Department said Wednesday that a 58-year-old Rogers City woman was killed after a pickup hit her SUV as she was leaving a Family Fare parking lot.

Police said two people were in the SUV at the time and that the driver was killed. She was turning onto Bradley Highway when it was hit by a pickup truck heading north on the highway.

The pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries, while the other occupant of the SUV was taken by ambulance to the Alpena RMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing, police said.

The Rogers City Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police, Presque Isle Sheriff’s Department, Rogers Area Fire Department, Rogers City Ambulance, Presque Isle County Road Commission and the Rogers City DPW.



