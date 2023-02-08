NanBop Farms Bring Fun, Family-Friendly Activities To The Community

With March right around the corner our friends at NanBop Farms stop by to give us a rundown of all the great events coming to the farm. On March 4th from noon until 2pm there will be a Winter Fun Event that will include snow cones and seed planting so you can watch your seed grow as it develops at NanBop. If you would like to snowshoe the farm, bring your snowshoes and get ready for some fun.

On March 25th NanBop Farms will kick off their Winter Dinner Series featuring the Modern Bird Restaurant. For more information or to register for the Winter Dinner Series visit the NanBop Farms Facebook page.