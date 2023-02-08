MMIP Initiative Could Be Expiring this Spring, Tribal Communities Hoping for Solutions

A federal program to support tribal communities, and investigations into missing or murdered indigenous persons, is coming to a close.

The MMIP Initiative was launched in 2019, and allowed for coordinators in 11 states to work on those investigations, as leaders and tribal agencies are hoping for an alternative.

“There’s been some really nice movement under the initiative, but it’s a start.” Holly T. Bird, a Traverse City Attorney who also sits on a federal taskforce for research on Violence Against American Indian and Alaskan Indian Women and Men, says.

She says the MMIP Initiative has been important to supporting “the resources made available to community organizations, to governmental organizations to start research into both looking for people who are missing and providing resources to victims of violence and/or families of victims of violence.”

“This is significant because we just didn’t have anything like this before. And really significant in that I think it helped strengthen the lines of information and communication between law enforcement agencies and tribal agencies and families,” Bird says.

The coordinators also worked to improve data collection and provide assistance to victims and families.

“Unfortunately it hasn’t stopped the flow of epidemic violence we have against our women and children and men. We still have a lot of people missing, I hear of people missing or murdered every couple of weeks, honestly,” she adds.

But it’s been an improvement.

“I definitely think there has been a difference. Like I said it’s a start. What the initiative allowed thus far was to get the systems set up. And start getting some things in place. It’s a big undertaking you know. Trying to just gather the data we need and do the research to address the issues and to get the funding to address the issues, is the first kind of crack at the wall that is there,” Bird says.

In Michigan, the one-time funding will run out this spring. Bird says, “If we don’t renew it, I don’t want to say it would have been for nothing, because that’s not the case. But it wouldn’t make sense as to the intent of the initiative in the first place. It wouldn’t make sense to not keep it going because the work’s not done. Not by a long shot.”

While funding is set to run out in March, tribal communities and the Department of Justice are not giving up hope. The DOJ saying they’re working on a plan to keep the program going.

A spokesperson for the US Attorney’s office tells 9&10 news that “the MMIP funding was special, one-time funding for a predetermined amount of time. Above that, our office committed additional funds to extend the timeframe of the position to continue the ongoing work.”

And they say the office “is currently reviewing the possibility of having an assistant united states attorney (AUSA) continue to serve as MMIP Coordinator going forward.”

“I’m not sure if the Assistant District Attorney is the answer to it. But for now it’s better than nothing,” Bird says. “One of the latest estimates I’ve heard is that 1 in 3 families affected by missing, murdered, indigenous people. Period. It’s 1 in 3 families. I don’t personally know any indigenous people that haven’t been affected by it somehow. It’s a big issue, it’s an epidemic. It’s something that most people in American society don’t experience.”

Here is the full statement from Tiffany Brown, Director of Communications and Community Engagement with the United States Attorney’s Office - Western District of Michigan:

“Public safety in tribal communities is a top priority for the Western District of Michigan. In fact, our office is currently reviewing the possibility of having an assistant united states attorney (AUSA) continue to serve as MMIP Coordinator going forward.

“As you will see in this press release, DOJ invested $1.5 million to hire 11 MMIP coordinators in 11 states, including Michigan. The MMIP funding was special, one-time funding for a predetermined amount of time. Above that, our office committed additional funds to extend the timeframe of the position to continue the ongoing work.

“Again, our commitment to MMIP remains as we are reviewing the possibility of having an AUSA continue to serve as MMIP Coordinator.”

9&10 News also reached out to the office of Congressman Jack Bergman but did not receive a response. Bryan Newland with the Bureau of Indian Affairs was unavailable for comment.