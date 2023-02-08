Ludington Area Center For The Arts Brings Dickinson/Carter Exhibit

The Ludington Area Center for the Arts presents ‘Dickinson/Carter’ featuring the artwork of local artists Terry Dickinson and Laura E. Carter.

Both of their bodies of work celebrate the natural beauty of Michigan, even though they each have their own unique style. While Terry’s work is slightly more abstract, Laura’s lean more realistic. But when both come together for this exhibit that runs until Feb. 25, they each shine.

For more information on this free exhibit as well as the other projects currently on display visit the Ludington Area Center for the Arts website.